Cooking, famously, doesn’t get tougher than ‘Masterchef’, so you have to have some sympathy for Visha, who had a nightmare of a time during Wednesday’s (12 April) episode.

The pressure in the kitchen can sometimes be a little too much for the hopefuls and it’s fair to say that was the case for Visha, as she ended up serving raw chicken to the judges… but still managed to make it through to the next round.