Cooking, famously, doesn’t get tougher than ‘Masterchef’, so you have to have some sympathy for Visha, who had a nightmare of a time during Wednesday’s (12 April) episode.
The pressure in the kitchen can sometimes be a little too much for the hopefuls and it’s fair to say that was the case for Visha, as she ended up serving raw chicken to the judges… but still managed to make it through to the next round.
The unfortunate incident took place during the all-new Marketplace Challenge, which sees the aspiring chefs pick their ingredients from a packed larder.
Visha opted to cook chicken leg, with a garlic and chilli paste, and sides of lentils and fondant potatoes.
But while the meal looked delicious, it didn’t take long for Gregg Wallace and John Torode to spot that the meat needed at least another 10 minutes in the oven.
Controversially though, the judges decided that Visha’s strong flavours had earned her a place in the next round (which she totally smashed out of the park) anyway, though a number of viewers weren’t too pleased:
John and Gregg have been presenting ‘Masterchef’ since 2005, but anyone thinking the two judges were BFFs got a shock last week, when the former revealed that they don’t even pop to the pub together.
Contradicting everything we’d hoped was true, John explained: “It’s funny, we’ve never been friends. We’ve not been to each other’s houses. He’s so OCD, he wouldn’t know what to do.
“If we go away to somewhere like South Africa, we do things separately.
“If we do go out for a drink, I’ll invariably be at one end of a big old table and he’ll be at the other.”