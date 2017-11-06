Maternal Vaccine Could Prevent 231,000 GBS Cases In Babies And Pregnant Women A Year

As newborn babies’ immune systems aren’t fully developed, Strep B bacteria can quickly spread through their body, causing serious infections, such as meningitis.

GBS is a bacteria that occurs naturally in the lower vaginal tract and is carried by about 150,000 pregnant women each year in the UK. Most will suffer no ill effects, but in some cases they will pass the bacteria on to their baby during labour. Most babies exposed to GBS will be unaffected, but in around one in every 2,000 cases they can become infected.

A maternal vaccine could prevent 231,000 infant and maternal Group B Streptococcus (GBS) cases a year, the first global study of the bacteria has found.

The study led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) estimates that one in five pregnant women around the world carry GBS, and that out of 410,000 GBS cases every year, there will be at least 147,000 stillbirths and infant deaths globally.

Although several vaccines to prevent this cause of maternal and infant ill health and death are in development, none are currently available.

This is despite the disease accounting for more than the combined neonatal deaths from tetanus, pertussis, and respiratory syncytial virus, for which maternal vaccines are already in use, or further advanced in development, the report’s authors state.

The analysis - funded by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases - shows for the first time that a GBS vaccine which was 80% effective and reached 90% of women, could potentially prevent 231,000 infant and maternal GBS cases.

Global Statistics An average of 18% of women worldwide carry GBS bacteria. This is equivalent to 21.7million women in 195 countries The top five countries are: India 2,466,500

China 1,934,900

Nigeria 1,060,000

USA 942,800

Indonesia 799,100

It is possible to screen all pregnant women for GBS, so those carrying it can be given antibiotics, but this is “not recommended” by the UK’s National Screening Committee (NSC), unless women are considered to be at risk - such as having previously given birth to a baby with the infection or going into labour prematurely.

Dan and Birgitta Hobster’s daughter Natalie was just seven days old when she succumbed to meningitis caused by GBS in London last month.

Dan told HuffPost UK: “My wife is American and we were very keen to have a birth at the Portland [private hospital], but we were told it’s not the done thing because if there’s ever an emergency you need to be transferred to an NHS hospital straight away. So we didn’t do that.

“But basically, if she was born in America or frankly if she was born in any developed country anywhere else in the world, or in the Portland, this test would have occurred, they would have given her antibiotics and they would have caught it.

“We had never heard of it. The NHS needs to inform pregnant women of this risk.”

UK Statistics In 2015, 173,000 (one in four) pregnant women were estimated to be at risk from GBS. There were 856 cases of invasive GBS in infants under the age of three months over a 13 month period in the UK and Republic of Ireland from 2014 -2015. BPSU report states case fatality rate was 6.2% in babies aged 0-90 days - early onset (0-6 days) case fatality rate was 5.2% and late onset (7-90 days) was 7.7%.

Dan added: “When Natalie died we went away to Portugal and they said ‘we’ve never had this incident because we always do this test.’

“It’s tremendously arrogant for the UK to be like ‘we know better than all of the medical consensus of the rest of the world.’”