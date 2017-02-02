If you’re ever been stuck while helping your children with their homework, rest assured you’re not alone.

Distance learning provider Oxford Open Learning Trust created a ‘Would You Pass?’ quiz so parents can put their knowledge to the test.

They found out which questions from GCSE exams - including citizenship and health and social care - adults could answer correctly.

More than 450 adults challenged themselves with questions from recent exam papers and there were three questions they found the hardest.

So can you answer them?