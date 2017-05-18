A maths question aimed at children aged five to seven is confusing adults as no one can seem to figure out the answer.

Twitter user mmatigari shared an image of the question that required kids to study the pattern and fill in the missing numbers - and all for four measly marks.

“Apparently, this math question appeared in an exam for grade ones in Singapore,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday 16 May.

“Let’s see who can solve it.”

Unfortunately, adults can’t seem to agree on the answer.