Matt Damon has admitted his regret over comments he made in relation to the #MeToo movement.

The actor has taken heat on a number of occasions recently, after responding to the slew of sexual abuse allegations made against several key figures in Hollywood.

First, Matt faced a backlash on social media when he suggested there was a “spectrum” when it came to sexual harassment, admitting he was concerned the issue was becoming “conflated”.

Less than a week later, he rubbed people up the wrong way yet again, this time when he claimed men “who don’t do this kind of thing” were not being “talked about”.