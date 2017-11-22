It was a Budget where the Conservative Party was looking to present a united front.
After a disastrous election and splits over Brexit, the annual financial update was the perfect opportunity for everyone to get their message straight.
This was Minister for Digital Matt Hancock’s attempt to put his shoulder to the wheel, complete with party-approved #firforthefuture hashtag.
Except many people were confused by what he meant by saying he wanted to ‘halve’ the number. The number of tech businesses? Shurely shome mishtake?