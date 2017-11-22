All Sections
    Budget 2017: Everyone Is Ripping Matt Hancock For His Baffling Tweet - Including Another Tory MP

    What does that even mean?

    22/11/2017 17:38 GMT | Updated 19 minutes ago

    It was a Budget where the Conservative Party was looking to present a united front.

    After a disastrous election and splits over Brexit, the annual financial update was the perfect opportunity for everyone to get their message straight.

    This was Minister for Digital Matt Hancock’s attempt to put his shoulder to the wheel, complete with party-approved #firforthefuture hashtag.  

    Twitter

    Except many people were confused by what he meant by saying he wanted to ‘halve’ the number. The number of tech businesses? Shurely shome mishtake?

    One Tory grandee perhaps summed it up best ...

    And it inevitably spawned gifs ...

    Most questioned the maths ...

    Some thought he may have a point ...

    And many had the same reaction ...

    Another Conservative perhaps said it better in a quote tweet ...

