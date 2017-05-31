Tennis player Maxime Hamou has been banned from the French Open for grabbing and kissing a female reporter.

The 21-year-old Hamou, a French qualifier who lost to Pablo Cuevas in the first round on Monday, also held Eurosport TV journalist Maly Thomas around her neck as she tried to move away during a live interview at Roland Garros.

The French tennis federation issued a statement criticising Hamou’s “reprehensible behaviour with a journalist” and said its disputes commission will investigate the case “for improper conduct.”