Theresa May Crowned 'Burger Queen' Over Refusal To Back McDonald's Strike

Theresa May was crowned “burger queen” during PMQs today after she refused to back the McDonald’s workers who went on strike over pay.
During PMQs in the House of Commons today, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn challenged the Prime Minister over the so-called “McStrike” action
About 40 staff staged a walkout on Monday at restaurants in Cambridge and Crayford, south-east London, over low wages and zero hours contracts, with some of the global chain’s workers on wages as low as £4.75 per hour.
“This week, workers at McDonald’s restaurants took strike action for the first time in this country,” Corbyn said.
“The boss of McDonald’s, Steve Easterbrook, is reported to have earned £11.8m last year, while some of his staff are paid as little as £4.75 per hour.
“Does the Prime Minister back the McDonald’s workers’ case for an end to zero hours contracts and decent pay?”
Hecklers from the backbenchers called the Prime Minister the “burger queen”, saying her refusal to get behind workers was “a Whopper”.
“Obviously the issue that has taken place at McDonald’s is an issue for McDonald’s to deal with.”
The Tory leader countered that a small number of people were on zero hours contracts, that a Conservative government had outlawed “exclusive” zero hours contracts and that some people preferred them.
Corbyn was quick to come back, adding: “My question was about McDonald’s and the chief executive is paid 1,300 times as much as his staff.
“There are 800,000 people, approximately, in Britain on zero hours contracts.”