Theresa May Crowned 'Burger Queen' Over Refusal To Back McDonald's Strike

Theresa May was crowned “burger queen” during PMQs today after she refused to back the McDonald’s workers who went on strike over pay.

During PMQs in the House of Commons today, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn challenged the Prime Minister over the so-called “McStrike” action

About 40 staff staged a walkout on Monday at restaurants in Cambridge and Crayford, south-east London, over low wages and zero hours contracts, with some of the global chain’s workers on wages as low as £4.75 per hour.

“This week, workers at McDonald’s restaurants took strike action for the first time in this country,” Corbyn said.

PA Wire/PA Images Jess Bower (centre) who is on strike from the McDonald's restaurant in Crayford, SE London, with supporters during a rally at Old Palace Yard, London, after staff voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, amid concerns over working conditions and the use of zero-hour contracts

“The boss of McDonald’s, Steve Easterbrook, is reported to have earned £11.8m last year, while some of his staff are paid as little as £4.75 per hour.

“Does the Prime Minister back the McDonald’s workers’ case for an end to zero hours contracts and decent pay?”

Hecklers from the backbenchers called the Prime Minister the “burger queen”, saying her refusal to get behind workers was “a Whopper”.

.@jeremycorbyn quizzes PM on McDonalds pay dispute and she answers with a Whopper, prompting a heckle of "Burger Queen!" #PMQs — Liz McInnes (@LizMcInnes_MP) September 6, 2017

“Obviously the issue that has taken place at McDonald’s is an issue for McDonald’s to deal with.”

The Tory leader countered that a small number of people were on zero hours contracts, that a Conservative government had outlawed “exclusive” zero hours contracts and that some people preferred them.

Steve Easterbrook McDonald's boss Steve Easterbrook

Corbyn was quick to come back, adding: “My question was about McDonald’s and the chief executive is paid 1,300 times as much as his staff.