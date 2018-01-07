Theresa May Defends Donald Trump And Stands By Appointment Of Toby Young

Theresa May Theresa May on the Andrew Marr Show

Donald Trump is a “committed” US President and his state visit to the UK is not under threat, Prime Minister Theresa May has said. In her New Year interview on the BBC Andrew Marr Show, May also said she did not know of Toby Young’s many offensive comments on Twitter about women’s breasts when he was appointed to advise the government on higher education, adding she was “not at all impressed”. When pushed on the controversial appointment, however, she said she would stand by Young and he would keep his new job because he “apologised”. It comes as reports emerge that Education Secretary Justine Greening’s job is under threat as part of a cabinet reshuffle that will get under way this week.

This is ridiculous. It’s about views he expressed as little as a year ago. The views either bring the office into disrepute or they don’t. There’s no hedging here. https://t.co/IeUCknSkof — Lucy Powell MP (@LucyMPowell) January 7, 2018

Questions have also been swirling about Trump’s mental health and his fitness to serve as President following allegations his former aide Steve Bannon’s made in his new book Fire And Fury. Trump has said he considers the book, which branded the Trump Tower meeting between the president’s son and a group of Russians during the 2016 election campaign as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”, Marr asked about the PM’s impression of Trump, with the words: “Child or stable genius?” She said: “I do - obviously I’ve worked with President Trump on a number of issues as we continue to work with the United States on a number of issues. President Trump I think (..). “What I make of him is somebody who is taking decisions on what he believes is in the best interests of the United States. You know, the United Kingdom government and I will take decisions here on what we believe is in the best interests of the UK.” Marr went on: “In the States there are quite serious questions being raised by some people about his mental state. Do you think they’re serious?”

PA Wire/PA Images US President Donald Trump