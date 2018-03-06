Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Crown Prince and Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman al-Saud.

Theresa May has come under attack for “rolling out the red carpet” for Saudi Arabia after it emerged that its Crown Prince will be honoured with engagements with the Royal Family and ministers on his trip to the UK this week. Defence minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman will have lunch with the Queen on Wednesday, and dinner with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge as Britain seeks to build closer economic security and defence ties. No.10 said that May will also express her “deep concerns” at the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where the Saudis have played a key role in the country’s bloody civil war. But as it emerged that the Crown Prince will be treated to what is effectively a state visit in all but name – with a trip to the PM’s country home in Chequers as well as Buckingham Palace – critics were furious at the mixed messages. He will also meet Prime Minister Theresa May and Cabinet ministers in Downing Street on Wednesday, ahead of a bilateral summit at Chequers on Thursday and a special session with Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson on Friday.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry, Lib Dem foreign affairs spokeswoman Jo Swinson and others lambasted May for her attempt to woo the Saudis with new arms deals and other links. Downing Street praised the Crown Prince for reforms such as the upcoming lifting of the ban on women driving, and stressed the need to keep the country on its path to political change. The visit will see the establishment of a new Strategic Partnership Council between the Middle Eastern kingdom and Britain which it is hoped could lead to Saudi investment in and through the UK of up to £100 billion over the next 10 years. The potential listing of Saudi energy giant Aramco on the London stock exchange next year is also likely to feature in talks. The crown prince has been the driving force behind the ‘Vision 2030’ reform agenda in Saudi Arabia, and the UK is keen to export key services to boost the initiative, as well as attracting direct inward investment.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “You can expect them to discuss Yemen and the Prime Minister to raise our deep concerns at the humanitarian situation. “She will acknowledge the steps taken recently by Saudi Arabia to address the crisis but stress the importance of full and unfettered humanitarian and commercial access, including in the port of Hodeidah and Salif. “She will also reiterate how seriously we take allegations of violations against international humanitarian law and emphasise the need to ensure that these are investigated swiftly and thoroughly. “She will make clear that we urgently need to see progress on the political track, which is ultimately the only way to end the conflict and humanitarian suffering in Yemen.”

