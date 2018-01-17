Maya Jama has had an undeniably successful 12 months, but it looks like the presenter is about to become an even bigger name in 2018. On Wednesday (17 January) morning, it was announced that Maya has a new gig at Radio 1, so if you’ve missed her television appearances, there’s every chance you’ll hear her voice (and laugh) on the radio in the near future.

Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images Maya Jama

With this in mind, there’s officially never been a better time to get to know the star. Here’s everything you need to know, with our nine facts in 90 seconds... 1. She’ll be on Radio 1 twice a week You can catch Maya flying solo on Saturday mornings as of 24 February, when she presents the Radio 1’s Greatest Hits show from 10am to 1pm. She’ll also be joining Scott Mills and Chris Stark on Fridays to co-host from 1pm to 4pm. 2. Maya is one of the station’s youngest radio hosts At 23 years old, the Bristol-born star also became the youngest person to host the Mobo Awards, when she took charge of them last year. Maya is far from being a new kid on the block and has been in the entertainment industry since landing her first presenting gig as teenager.

PA Wire/PA Images

After cutting her teeth on MTV and Copa90’s ‘World Cup Cities’ series, Maya began landing more high-profile jobs and co-presented ITV’s ‘Cannonball’ last year. She’s also been a regular stand-in for Yasmin Evans on Radio 1′s sister station 1Xtra. 3. She’s not afraid to speak out on big issues Last year, Maya made a number of guest appearances on ‘Loose Women’ and her candid, approachable attitude won her legions of new fans. In one episode, Maya spoke about cutting ties with dad, who spent time in jail when she was a child. In 2014, she hosted the World’s Largest Mental Health lesson - an event designed to teach teenagers and primary school children about mental health, with stars including Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens and ‘EastEnders’ actor Danny-Boy Hatchard helping out too. 4. Her Instagram is pure gold *fire emoji* selfies? Check. Hilariously unflattering snaps with perfect captions? Check. Snaps with celeb pals? They’re all there.

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on Apr 13, 2016 at 2:57pm PDT

5. And she uses it to preach some decent lessons too After sharing some stunning holiday snaps of herself, Maya was alarmed when comments underneath it included remarks like “starving myself for this bod”. Posting a lengthy message on the matter, Maya concluded: “Please don’t compare yourself to what you see on here or to anyone else for that matter, we are all perfect in our own way.”

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

6. She’s named after Maya Angelou Yup, really. Maya’s mother read Angelou’s memoir, ‘I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings’ while she was pregnant, and later decided to name her daughter after the poet and activist.

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:57am PST

7. Her “ultimate idol” is Davina McCall “I love that she’s not too serious, she’s the perfect example of someone who’s done well and she still has a laugh,” she previously told Hunger. “She cares about people too, if you watch her interviews she connects with them. “She’s a people person not just a pretty face on telly and I like that about her.” 8. Maya’s general knowledge might need a little work This is an exchange that actually happened when she took part in a celebrity edition of ’The Weakest Link’:

I just remembered when Maya Jama said acid is in H2O on "the Weakest Link" — Salvi (@saljourno) January 15, 2018

"H2O is comprised of hydrogren and what other element?"



"Acid" — Salvi (@saljourno) January 15, 2018

Maya did still manage to come fourth though, so hats off to her for that. 9. She’s in a relationship with Stormzy

A post shared by Gang Signs & Prayer (@stormzyofficial) on Feb 2, 2017 at 1:57pm PST