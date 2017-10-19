Mayim Bialik has apologised for her comments on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, after she was accused of victim blaming.

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress caused controversy when she wrote in a New York Times opinion piece: “Those of us in Hollywood who don’t represent an impossible standard of beauty have the ‘luxury’ of being overlooked.”

Robin Marchant via Getty Images Mayim Bialik

On Sunday (15 October), Mayim took to Twitter to claime her words had been taken out of context, but she has now offered a straight-up apology, writing: “Let me say clearly and explicitly that I am very sorry.

“What you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault, nor does the way you dress or act in any way make you responsible for being assaulted: you are never responsible for being assaulted.

“I applaud the bravery of the women who have come forward. I support these women as we seek out and demand accountability from the only ones responsible for rape: the people who perpetrate these heinous crimes.

“I am motivated and driven to work hard to empower women.”

The actress isn’t the only star to apologise for comments made on Weinstein and on Sunday, James Corden said he was “truly sorry for anyone offended” by jokes he made about the movie mogul at a charity gala the day before.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein

Woody Allen also sought to clarify his thoughts on the matter, after saying it was “tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up”.

He later told Variety: “When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man.

“I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intentions and feelings.”

Over 3 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault and as of Monday (16 October), British police are investigating five allegations against him.