With these four words, Theresa May today finally distanced herself from accusations she wants to be compared to Margaret Thatcher and solidly defined what brand of Conservatism she wants people to vote for in the General Election.

Well, she thought she did.

“There is no ‘Mayism’. I know you journalists like to write about it. There is good solid Conservatism, which puts the interests of the country and the interests of ordinary working people at the heart of everything we do in government,” she said at the launch of the Tory election manifesto.

Unfortunately for the PM, journalists continued to write about it - this article for instance.

