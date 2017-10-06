McDonald’s Is Trialling A Vegan Burger, This Is Not A Drill

Hitting up McDonald’s after a night out is pretty much a no-go for vegans, but all that could be set to change.

The fast food chain has announced it’s trialling a new vegan burger, made with a soy-based patty.

The aptly named ‘McVegan’ is also cheese-free and contains a specially blended ‘Vegan McFeast’ sauce that’s free of animal by-products.

The burger is topped with fresh tomato, salad and pickles and comes with vegan fries.