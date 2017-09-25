Labour would scrap Tory private-finance deals for all public services, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has declared.

Unveiling the surprise announcement at the party’s conference in Brighton, McDonnell vowed that no new PFI contracts would be agreed and existing ones would be brought “in-house”.

However, the party was accused of blurring its pledge when it put out a press release after the speech saying that current deals would be ‘reviewed’ and brought back into the public sector only “if necessary”.

It was also unclear how a Labour government would compensate firms which may be legally contracted to receive public cash - although Shadow Chief Secretary suggested the policy could be ‘pretty self-financing’.

A spokesman for McDonnell stressed that shareholders would be compensated with Government bonds, the value of which would be determined by Parliament, as with nationalisations.

PFI deals were a Conservative policy to use private sector cash to invest in schools and hospitals and other infrastructure schemes, and were adopted by New Labour under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

But in a big break with the party’s past, McDonnell signalled an end to the policy.

He claimed that an estimated £28bn is being lost to taxpayers through costs incurred by problems associated with PFI, including higher interest rates, bail outs and management fees.