‘McMafia’ continued apace on Sunday (7 January) night, with its third episode in the space of a week. And if your head was still swirling from all the goings-on in the last two instalments, bosses decided to move the action forward by a number of weeks to make it even harder to keep up.

BBC

With Dimitri having recovered from his suicide attempt, his story was explored more with the revelations he has been having an affair, but that wasn’t the only curious thing that was served up about his character... Meanwhile, Vadim’s business was taking a hit from Benes and Semiyon’s operations, and he set out on the hunt for answers as to why. And when Alex found himself invited to the South of France by a mysterious man who he was supposed to have gone to university with, the plot took a fresh twist with a shock basement discovery... Here’s all the questions episode three left us asking: What was Dimitri in prison for? After it was revealed Dimitri had been having an affair with Masha, she asked a curious question about tattoos, in which she referenced his time in prison. While we’ve always known he has been a less than stand-up guy, it’s the first time we’ve heard anything about him doing bird. To bring it up must mean the crimes that sent him there must be significant, right?

BBC

Has anything happened to the real Antonio Mendez? We’re assuming ‘Antonio’ stole his identity from the random guy in the Harvard Yearbook, but did he do anything to him first? What has ‘Antonio’ done with Alex and Rebecca’s passports? Something tells us he was up to more than ‘checking them in at reception’... Why did Semiyon not want to work with ‘Antonio’ before? ‘Antonio’ explained to Alex he had been wanting to use Semiyon’s ships to smuggle cocaine, but was turned down. Now, he wants to move his products into Europe and needs Semiyon’s infrastructure to help him do so, which will also help bring Vadim’s smuggling business down in the process - a bargaining chip ‘Antonio’ used to help get Alex on board and persuade Semiyon to work with him. However, what we don’t know is why Semiyon turned down his previous offer, and what he personally stands to gain from this new proposed deal.

BBC

What is Antonio’s real identity? Even when his plans are revealed, we’re still none the wiser who ‘Antonio’ really is, or why he has been using someone else’s identity. What is going to happen to Benes? Hancil split the beans on who had paid him to cover up Reznick’s death moments before Vadim fatally bludgeoned him. This means Vadim now knows who is trying to destroy his business, so how long does Benes have before Vadim catches up with him, and will it put Alex and Semiyon’s plans in jeopardy?

BBC