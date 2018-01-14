After the third episode of ‘McMafia’, it still felt like we were waiting for something of any real consequence to happen.

Unfortunately, Sunday (14 January) night’s instalment did nothing to really tie up the various strands of the story that are currently developing, mainly focussing on Vadim’s heroin shipment from Pakistan into Mumbai.

While we might currently be doubting whether the series is a case of style over substance, there were still plenty of questions we had as the titles rolled...

So, what did Alex do with Boris’s killer?

You’ll remember at the end of the last episode ‘Antonio’ revealed he had captured Boris’s killer for Alex to do whatever he wanted with, but it seems we’ll have to wait for an answer on what actually happened to him.

Who was watching Benes at Hancil’s funeral?

Ok, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that the chances are they’re probably part of Vadim’s gang, but why hasn’t Vadim taken quicker action against Benes if he knows where he is?