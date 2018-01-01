After a week of period dramas, Christmas films and feel-good TV, the BBC switched things up on New Year’s Day with the arrival of new gangster drama ‘McMafia’.

James Norton takes the lead in the big-budget eight-parter, playing Alex Godman - a young man raised by Russian exiles with a mafia history, but who has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of that criminal past.

However, we saw him forced to re-enter the gangster world in a bid to protect his family and avenge his uncle’s death, who was brutally murdered after making an attempt on a member of the Russian mafia’s life.

Based on the 2008 novel by Misha Glenny, it is perfect for those who enjoyed Tom Hiddleston’s ‘The Night Manager’, setting the world of organised crime against a backdrop of wealth and opulence.

Admittedly, with all the shots of him in sharp suits, it does feel like a bit of a Bond audition for James - just like ‘The Night Manager’ felt for Tom - but we’re intrigued to see where he takes ‘McMafia’ next, particularly after bombshells that dropped throughout this first episode.

Here’s the questions it left us asking...