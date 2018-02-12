The conclusion of ‘McMafia’ has left fans begging the BBC for more, amid hopes of a second series.

The mafia drama wrapped up its eight-episode run on Sunday (12 February) night, with Alex Godman having a final showdown with Russian gangster Vadim Kalyagin.

And while many of the loose ends were tied up by the time the credits rolled, that hasn’t stopped fans begging TV bosses to commission a second series: