The conclusion of ‘McMafia’ has left fans begging the BBC for more, amid hopes of a second series.
The mafia drama wrapped up its eight-episode run on Sunday (12 February) night, with Alex Godman having a final showdown with Russian gangster Vadim Kalyagin.
And while many of the loose ends were tied up by the time the credits rolled, that hasn’t stopped fans begging TV bosses to commission a second series:
There’s no official word yet from the BBC on the possibility of more episodes, and a spokesperson was unable to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
The series was co-produced with US network AMC, who are yet to air it.
Spoiler alert! You can check out our review of the ‘McMafia’ series finale here.
′McMafia′ is available to watch in its entirety on BBC iPlayer now.