‘McMafia’ may have delighted fans and critics when the first episode debuted yesterday (1 January), but there was one aspect of the show that left some viewers unable to follow the action.

The eight-part series focuses on Alex Godman (played by James Norton), a young man raised by Russian exiles with a mafia history, who has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of that criminal past.

And with a number of scenes featuring Russian dialogue, subtitles were needed. Sadly, according to a number of fans who took to Twitter to air their complaints, the text wasn’t quite big enough…