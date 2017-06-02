A row has broken out after a construction firm banned its workers from having beards on health and safety grounds. Outsourced housing maintenance company Mears issued the advice to workers during a “tool box talk” in Tower Hamlets. The company says the ban requires all workers to be clean shaven in order to “wear appropriate dust masks effectively.” The company will only make exceptions if a worker can’t shave for medical reasons, if a dust mask cannot be worn for medical reasons or a person has a beard for religious purposes.

RyanJLane via Getty Images Beards are now banned at Mears

Medical certificates must be provided in the first two instances, with a note from a church/ mosque/ synagogue or temple demanded in the second. A letter from Mears shared on social media adds: “Even in the above circumstances, this is not a disclaimer and not guaranteed.” But Unite, the UK’s largest construction union condemned the move as “penny pinching stupidity.” Unite regional official for London Mark Soave said: “The arrogance of Mears is hair-raising. This is a highly delicate issue, which has huge cultural, religious and personal issues and where sensitivity should be the watchword. Instead members have been handed a decree from on high.

Obtained a letter from Mears, a major UK contractor, banning beards across the entire company cos of 'elf an safety #ukhousing pic.twitter.com/br4QIXUhDP — Peter Apps (@PeteApps) June 1, 2017

“This is clearly a case of Mears going for the cheapest option and amounts to ‘penny pinching stupidity’. Other forms of masks are available and these should be offered to existing workers. “Unite will always put the safety of our members first and creating huge resentment and anger among your workforce is never the way forward. Mears needs to withdraw this decree and enter into a proper consultation with Unite and the workforce.” Unite national health and safety adviser Susan Murray said: “An employer should first assess the risks presented by exposure to hazardous substances, then identify the steps needed to adequately control the risks; put them into operation and ensure they remain effective. The use of Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) may be one of the control measures, but the wearing of face masks should be a last resort and priority should always be given to eliminating the risk.

“Before any policy is introduced there should be full and proper consultation. It is crucial that the policy recognises the diversity of the workforce and the principle that workers should be consulted and given a choice of several correctly specified types of RPE so they can choose the one they like.” Mark Elkington, Group Health and Safety Director at Mears has responded to the criticism. He said: “We are pretty surprised that Unite, who claim to have the safety of workers at heart have taken this disappointing stance. “Every employer in the UK has a legal responsibility to ensure that employees working in dusty or otherwise potentially hazardous environments are properly protected and in recent years employers have been prosecuted for failing to fulfil this duty.

Unite condemns Mears beard ban decree https://t.co/YP27U71xsM pic.twitter.com/11JY9v29dZ — Unite the union (@unitetheunion) June 1, 2017