“Children and young adults who missed out on their MMR vaccine in the past or are unsure if they had two doses should contact their GP practice to catch-up.”

Speaking to HuffPost UK , a spokesperson from PHE said: “This serves as an important reminder for parents to take up the offer of MMR vaccination for their children at one year of age and as a pre-school booster at three years and four months of age.

As of 23 January, Public Health England (PHE) confirmed there have been 47 cases in the West Midlands, 35 in West Yorkshire, 29 in Cheshire and Liverpool, 22 in Surrey and 7 in Greater Manchester.

Parents are being advised to be on the lookout for the warning signs of measles, as an increased number of cases have been reported across the UK.

Measles is not something that concerns lots of UK parents as most children (92%) are given the MMR jab as part of routine childhood vaccinations. However figures released in 2015 showed a drop in take-up of MMR jabs for the first time in seven years, with approximately 24,000 not being taken for their immunisation every year.

What Is Measles? NHS Choices defines measles as a highly contagious viral infection that appears as a rash with cold-like symptoms. Dr Nitin Shori, GP and Medical Director of the Pharmacy2U Online Doctor service said: “Measles is a highly infectious disease and can lead to serious complications, so it pays to take any steps possible to guard against you or a loved one catching it.” The NHS acknowledges measles is now more uncommon in the UK because of the widespread effectiveness of the MMR vaccination, but it is important to remember not all children are immunised. How Could My Child Catch Measles? Doctor Shori says: “Like flu, the measles virus is spread in the tiny droplets of mucus, which become airborne when an infected person coughs or sneezes.” You can easily catch measles by breathing in these droplets or by touching a contaminated surface (they can survive for several hours out of the body).

What Are The Symptoms Of Measles? NHS Choices lists the most common symptoms of measles as: Fever (that can reach more than 40 degrees).

Earache.

Diarrhoea and sickness.

Sore red eyes that might be sensitive to light.

Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose and headache. After these initial symptoms appear, several days later you will see a red-brown blotchy rash that spreads all over the body, but normally starts on the head or upper neck. What Is A Koplik Spot? Koplik (or Coplik) are an indicator of measles virus, two to three days before other symptoms appear. They are small white spots that appear on the inside of the mouth and often fade as the rash starts to appear. They are important in diagnosing measles and often helpful in containing the virus before it becomes it’s most contagious. Not everyone gets these spots. How Is Measles Diagnosed? Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure to an infected person. As soon as you suspect your child might have measles you need to get in contact with your GP for a diagnosis. It is best to phone rather than take your child into the surgery as they might need to make alternative arrangements to stop further infection.