A scientific study of human bones excavated from a deserted village in North Yorkshire has thrown light on the suggestion that Medieval people believed corpses could rise from their graves. The remains, found in Wharram Percy, were studied by a team from Historic England and the University of Southampton, who concluded the corpses had been burnt and mutilated. Many of the bones showed knife-marks suggesting that the bodies had been decapitated and dismembered. There was also evidence for the deliberate breaking of some bones after death. The researchers believe this was carried out by villagers who believed that it would stop the corpses arising from their graves and menacing the living.

Historic England The collection of bones come from the deserted Medieval village of Wharram Percy in north Yorkshire

The findings were published on Monday in an article by the team led by Simon Mays, Human Skeletal Biologist at Historic England, in the Journal of Archaeological Science Reports. In Medieval times, there was a folk-belief that sometimes corpses could arise from their graves and roam the local area, spreading disease and violently assaulting those unlucky enough to encounter them. Restless corpses were usually thought to be caused by a lingering malevolent life-force in individuals who had committed evil deeds or created animosity when living.

Historic England Many of the bones had deliberate knife marks on them

Medieval writers describe a number of ways of dealing with revenants, one of which was to dig up the offending corpse, decapitate and dismember it, and burn the pieces in a fire. Alistair Pike, Professor of Archaeological Sciences at the University of Southampton, who directed the isotopic analysis explained: “Strontium isotopes in teeth reflect the geology on which an individual was living as their teeth formed in childhood.

“A match between the isotopes in the teeth and the geology around Wharram Percy suggests they grew up in an area close to where they were buried, possibly in the village. “This was surprising to us as we first wondered if the unusual treatment of the bodies might relate to their being from further afield rather than local.”

Historic England Others had been broken