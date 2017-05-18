Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a teenager whose body was found in the back of a car following a crash.

Jason Burder, 28, and 27-year-old Adam King are due before magistrates in Leicester on Thursday.

Officers said Burder, of Braunstone Avenue, Leicester, and King, of Waltham Avenue, Leicester, have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter over the death of 16-year-old Megan Bannister.