Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 16-year-old girl was discovered in the back seat of a car that had been in a crash. The remains of Megan Bannister were discovered following a collision between a car and a motorbike, but police do not believe her injuries to be consistent with those from a vehicle accident.

Caters Megan Bannister's body was found in the back seat of a car following a collision in Leicestershire on Sunday

An initial post-mortem proved inconclusive and further tests are being carried out to determine how she died. Two men from Leicester, aged 27 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being held in custody. Megan was found on the backseat of a black Vauxhall Astra, which was involved in a collision with a motorcycle in Enderby, Leicester, at 11.45am on Sunday. In a statement her family said: “Megan was our beautiful, talented and loving daughter and sister, and our hearts have been utterly broken by her death.

PA Wire/PA Images Tributes left to the teenager at the scene of the crash