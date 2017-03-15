All Sections
    15/03/2017 10:40 GMT

    Megan Fox Felt Empowered Putting Lingerie On Five Months After She'd Given Birth To Third Son

    This is why she thinks new mums should do it, too.

    Megan Fox had a boost of self confidence when she put on lingerie again after giving birth for the third time.

    The 30-year-old, who is mum to seven-month-old Journey, Noah, three, and Bodhi, two, with her husband Brian Green, wants to encourage more new mums to look at their bodies in their underwear before they think they’re ready.

    Discussing her latest lingerie shoot, taken five months after giving birth to Journey, she told Cosmopolitan: “I went into it kind of worried, but it makes you appreciate your body.

    “I hadn’t been wearing lingerie before that, and I looked in the mirror, and I was like, the fact that I look this way after having a baby is a miracle, and I was thankful, and it gave me a little boost of confidence.” 

    Fox said as a woman, she didn’t anticipate that she’d feel empowered after seeing herself in lingerie again.

    “I think maybe more women should try it, not prancing around in lingerie in front of large groups of people, but just wearing it at home before they think they’re ready,” she added. 

    “They might surprise themselves and see their bodies in ways they weren’t anticipating.”

    Fox also discussed how becoming a mum nearly four years ago has pushed her into “even more sexier pieces”. She said going through the process of having kids, working out, and getting back into shape is “freeing”. 

    The mum-of-three revealed she was expecting her third child in April 2016 after displaying her baby bump on the red carpet.

    She and Green had announced they were splitting in August 2015, but the divorce had not been finalised. 

    Conversations