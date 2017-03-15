Megan Fox had a boost of self confidence when she put on lingerie again after giving birth for the third time.

The 30-year-old, who is mum to seven-month-old Journey, Noah, three, and Bodhi, two, with her husband Brian Green, wants to encourage more new mums to look at their bodies in their underwear before they think they’re ready.

Discussing her latest lingerie shoot, taken five months after giving birth to Journey, she told Cosmopolitan: “I went into it kind of worried, but it makes you appreciate your body.

“I hadn’t been wearing lingerie before that, and I looked in the mirror, and I was like, the fact that I look this way after having a baby is a miracle, and I was thankful, and it gave me a little boost of confidence.”