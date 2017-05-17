All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/05/2017 10:46 BST

    Megan McKenna’s New Reality Show To See Her ‘Launching A Music Career’

    The star has previously auditioned for 'X Factor' (twice).

    Serial reality TV star Megan McKenna is reportedly set to launch a new show, which will see her bid for musical stardom.

    The ‘TOWIE’ star first came to our attention on ‘Ex On The Beach’, but eagle-eyed fans will know that she’s also appeared on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and tried out for ‘The X Factor’ (twice).

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Megan McKenna

    Now, she’s apparently planning to give it another go, and naturally, cameras will be on hand to capture all the action.

    A source told The Sun: “Megan has an incredible voice and singing is her greatest love.

    “It’s what she spends her downtime doing away from the cameras and to make it her main career is a dream come true.

    ITV
    Megan was just 16 years old was she got to the 'BGT' semi-finals as part of duo, Harmony 

    “She’s been a long-time fan of Dolly Parton and loves that kind of country folk music so it makes sense to go to Nashville to lay down tracks with some of the best in that business to give her the biggest chance of success.”

    ‘TOWIE’ fans have seen Megan singing before, as she belted out ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ in the 2016 ‘Essexmas’ special.

    At the moment, Megan is currently celebrating her first foray into the food industry, after opening restaurant ‘McK Grill’ last month and so far, the eatery appears to be a hit with fans.

    Reality TV Repeat Offenders
    MORE:uktvuktvreality uk musictowiemegan mckenna

    Conversations