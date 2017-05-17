Serial reality TV star Megan McKenna is reportedly set to launch a new show, which will see her bid for musical stardom.
The ‘TOWIE’ star first came to our attention on ‘Ex On The Beach’, but eagle-eyed fans will know that she’s also appeared on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and tried out for ‘The X Factor’ (twice).
Now, she’s apparently planning to give it another go, and naturally, cameras will be on hand to capture all the action.
A source told The Sun: “Megan has an incredible voice and singing is her greatest love.
“It’s what she spends her downtime doing away from the cameras and to make it her main career is a dream come true.
“She’s been a long-time fan of Dolly Parton and loves that kind of country folk music so it makes sense to go to Nashville to lay down tracks with some of the best in that business to give her the biggest chance of success.”
‘TOWIE’ fans have seen Megan singing before, as she belted out ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ in the 2016 ‘Essexmas’ special.
At the moment, Megan is currently celebrating her first foray into the food industry, after opening restaurant ‘McK Grill’ last month and so far, the eatery appears to be a hit with fans.