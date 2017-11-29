Parosh Is Re-Stocking Meghan Markle's Engagement Dress So You Can Make Like A Royal This Holiday Season

Meghan Markle’s £433 engagement dress shot to iconic status the moment she sat down with her new fiancé, Prince Harry.

The elegant green bow dress by Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H sold out immediately after footage of the couple was published.

Many will be pleased to know they will soon be able to get their hands one Markle’s get-up.

Speaking with HuffPost UK, the team at P.A.R.O.S.H told us they are “working hard to reproduce it in one week,” ideally meeting the deadline of 5 December.