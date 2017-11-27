Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Pose For Their First Photos As An Engaged Couple

Meghan Markle wore a crisp white coat by Line The Label at her first public appearance as Prince Harry’s fiancée. The couple posed for their first official photo call as an engaged couple, hours after announcing Harry had proposed to the ‘Suits’ actress earlier this month. Both looked visibly nervous, as they posed for photos in the grounds of Kensington Palace - the couple will soon make their home in Nottingham Cottage, a building on the palace’s grounds. Asked about when he know Markle was “the one” Harry replied: “From the very first time we met”.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images

There is speculation that Markle’s white coat may have been a nod to the name of the garden in which they posed. Previously known as the Sunken Garden, the area was renamed the White Garden in honour of Princess Diana earlier this year.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Line The Label is a Canadian brand that specialises in “effortless, understated luxury” Markle’s shoes are Aquazzura’s classic Matilde lace up pumps, which cost £210 but are currently out of stock.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Markle’s belted coat is sure to spark a flurry of interest, similar to the rush on Issa wrap dresses prompted by the announcement of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s engagement in November 2010. The soon-to-be Duchess of Cambridge wore a £399 navy-blue wrap dress by Issa, which sold out within hours of the announcement. And true to form, Line The Label’s website crashed within less than an hour of the first photo of Meghan emerging, but if you’re having trouble accessing it you can check out the brand’s style on Instagram.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Kate’s choice perfectly matched the tone of her engagement ring - an oval sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds set in 18-carat white gold. The ring had previously belonged to William’s mother Princess Diana and he “carried it around” in a rucksack, while on a vacation in Kenya with Kate that October until he worked up the courage to give it to her. Much like the Issa dress, it has spawned countless imitations. But the original was reported to have cost £28,000 at the time it was bought in 1981, when Diana chose it from the inventory of jeweller’s the House of Garrard. The design was inspired by a sapphire and diamond brooch, presented to Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1840, on the day before their wedding.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Just a few weeks later, fans also stocked up on the £159 cream Reiss dress Kate chose to wear in her engagement photographs shot by Mario Testino.

Mario Testino