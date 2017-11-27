Meghan Markle looked ecstatic as she treated the world to our first glimpse of her engagement ring. After Clarence House announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple appeared for a photo call at Kensington Palace on 27 November, looking elegant as they giggled hand in hand, somewhat shy but clearly elated.

The fetching ring was designed by the Prince and made by Cleave and Company, court jewellers to the Queen. Chloe Nalbantian, style director at wedding app Bridebook.co.uk, approves of the cut of the diamond, because “it allows a lot of flexibility in setting and style.” “The centre diamond is a 4 carat stone from Botswana, a great personal touch reflective of the time they have spent together there, and is in a radiant cut,” she told HuffPost UK.

“You can see he took advantage of this cut by including two of Diana’s round diamonds (the UK’s most popular cut of diamond) to flank the centre stone, each 1.5 carats,” Nalbantian continued.

Nalbantian thinks choosing yellow gold as the band was a stylish decision. “The majority of engagement rings have silver or platinum bands, but this yellow gold works beautifully with Meghan’s colouring,” she said.

The pair will be tying the knot in spring 2018 - a date that coincides with the birth of the third royal baby, so it’ll be an exciting time for all.

Harry’s design featured two diamonds from his mother’s jewellery collection. As Princess Diana’s engagement ring has already been passed down to his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge. Since Prince William proposed with the ring on a romantic get-away in Kenya, countless replicas have been made the world over. The original was reported to have cost £28,000 at the time it was bought in 1981, from jewellers the House of Garrard. Now the ring famously known as the commoner’s sapphire is valued at around £300,000, according to the Diamond Store.