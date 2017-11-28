When news that Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle was announced on the morning of 27 November, many were keen to see receipts.

Naturally, footage of the happy couple flooded the internet shortly after and with that, of course, the ring.

A show-stopper thoughtfully designed by Prince Harry with two diamonds from his mother’s collection and one from Botswana, the three-stone creation on a gold band is set to be a trend this wedding season.

Chloe Nalbantian, style director at wedding app Bridebook.co.uk, agrees.

“The Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement ring led to an increase of interest in white gold rings especially,” she told HuffPost UK.

“And we are expecting Meghan’s yellow gold band will spur its own increase in popularity for yellow gold in particular.”