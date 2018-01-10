The “Meghan Markle effect” is officially a thing as yet another item has sold out within hours of her wearing it.
When visiting Reprezents radio station in Brixton with Prince Harry on Monday 9 January, Markle’s jumper caught the eyes of fans who were looking to emulate her style.
The Marks & Spencer jumper costs £45, a much more attainable price point than her £450 Burberry trousers.
It seems the soon-to-be royal knows how to do high/low styling, just like her future sister in law, the Duchess of Cambridge.
While she often indulges in high fashion, Markle’s clearly got the eye for shopping a good bargain, too.
Though the chic black jumper is sold out on Marks & Spencer’s website, the high street brand has plenty of other staples to keep you warm for the remainder of the colder months.
These jumpers are simple enough to keep you looking elegant for seasons to come. Now, that’s a bargain.
Forgoing the high street staple in favour of brands deemed to be “younger” is so 2017, so get on board and scroll on to see our line-up of the classic knitted M&S jumpers worthy of stockpiling.
