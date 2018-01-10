The “Meghan Markle effect” is officially a thing as yet another item has sold out within hours of her wearing it.

When visiting Reprezents radio station in Brixton with Prince Harry on Monday 9 January, Markle’s jumper caught the eyes of fans who were looking to emulate her style.

The Marks & Spencer jumper costs £45, a much more attainable price point than her £450 Burberry trousers.

It seems the soon-to-be royal knows how to do high/low styling, just like her future sister in law, the Duchess of Cambridge.

While she often indulges in high fashion, Markle’s clearly got the eye for shopping a good bargain, too.