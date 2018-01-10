All Sections
    10/01/2018 12:43 GMT

    Meghan Markle's M&S Jumper Will Change The Way You Think About This Knitwear

    Markle does high/low styling so well.

    The “Meghan Markle effect” is officially a thing as yet another item has sold out within hours of her wearing it.

    When visiting Reprezents radio station in Brixton with Prince Harry on Monday 9 January, Markle’s jumper caught the eyes of fans who were looking to emulate her style.

    The Marks & Spencer jumper costs £45, a much more attainable price point than her £450 Burberry trousers. 

    It seems the soon-to-be royal knows how to do high/low styling, just like her future sister in law, the Duchess of Cambridge.

    While she often indulges in high fashion, Markle’s clearly got the eye for shopping a good bargain, too. 

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

    Though the chic black jumper is sold out on Marks & Spencer’s website, the  high street brand has plenty of other staples to keep you warm for the remainder of the colder months. 

    These jumpers are simple enough to keep you looking elegant for seasons to come. Now, that’s a bargain. 

    MS

    Forgoing the high street  staple in favour of brands deemed to be “younger” is so 2017, so get on board and scroll on to see our line-up of the classic knitted M&S jumpers worthy of stockpiling.

    • M&S
      Ribbed Balloon Sleeve Round Neck Jumper, £10.39 - £12.29 (reduced at time of writing).
    • MS
      Ribbed Side Spilt V-Neck Tunic Jumper, £12.
    • MS
      Ribbed Funnel Neck Sleeveless Jumper, £12.50.
    • MS
      Pure Cashmere Ribbed Hem V-Neck Jumper, £75.
    • MS
      Round Neck Ruffle Sleeve Longline Jumper, £11 (reduced at time of writing).
    • MS
      Tie Front Round Neck Jumper, £35.
    • MS
      Ribbed Funnel Neck Long Sleeve Jumper, £45.
    • MS
      Floral Embroidered Round Neck Cardigan, £25.

