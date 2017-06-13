Meghan Markle was left dodging a question about Prince Harry during a press conference over the weekend.

The ‘Suits’ star was appearing alongside the rest of the show’s cast at the ATX Television Festival on Sunday (11 June), where they celebrated the upcoming 100th episode of the legal drama, which will air in the US this summer.

However, despite the fact she was there under purely professional circumstances, it seemed Meghan couldn’t dodge questions about her personal life.

USA Network via Getty Images Meghan Markle and the cast of 'Suits'

When one reporter asked whether she hoped that she and boyfriend Prince Harry would end up tying the knot, she retained a polite silence and smiled until another question was posed, according to the MailOnline.

This isn’t the first instance where Meghan’s personal life has wrongly overshadowed her accomplishments, though, with her friend Priyanka Chopra admonishing Wendy Williams during a recent interview for referring to the actress and humanitarian as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend”.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince Harry

Following much speculation about the nature of their relationship, Prince Harry confirmed he and Meghan were an item last year, via a statement from Kensington Palace, which slammed the press for their treatment of her.

The statement explicitly called out the “sexism and racism” she’d faced since reports first emerged that they were dating, stating: “Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he not been able to protect her.

“It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms Markle should be subjected to such a storm… This is not a game - it is her life and his.”

Meghan Markle