People Went Crazy For Meghan Markle's First Fashion Collection

The ‘Duchess Of Cambridge Effect’ has been well-documented (every outfit she wears is an instant sell out), and it seems Meghan Markle is following in her fashion footsteps. Markle, who has been romantically linked to Prince Harry, helped to design her first ever clothing collection for affordable Canadian retailer Reitmans. And it’s completely sold out.

The five-piece range included faux leather leggings, a faux leather skirt, an oversized shirt in two colourways, a simple bodysuit and a cashmere blend poncho. All of the garments were either inspired by Markle’s real life outfits, or designed to be a more “accessible version” of the glamorous clothing worn by her ‘Suits’ character.

Markle was first signed by Reitmans 18 months ago, before her relationship with Prince Harry was made public, and she has appeared in its previous fashion campaigns. Since launching late last year, the brand has seen Markle’s capsule collection fly off the shelves and has had positive feedback from customers.

”People come in and ask for the Meghan Markle collection specifically,” Monique Brosseau, vice president of marketing and visual presentation at Reitmans, told WWD. Brosseau declined to comment on Markle’s royal romance, but did reveal that her “personal life” had generated an increase in the clothing website’s traffic.

As for whether they’ll be enlisting Markle to design a second range? Brosseau dropped a pretty big hint. “This is in the works,” she said. “At the time, I can’t tell you what the projects are.”