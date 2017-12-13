Meghan Markle's Strathberry Leather Bag Is Being Auctioned For Charity

The nano tote Meghan Markle wore to the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair is up for auction.

When Markle stepped out in Nottingham with Prince Harry on 1 December, her adorable burgundy Strathberry bag sold out within 11 minutes of being spotted on her arm.

Now, one lucky fan will have the chance to own one just like the future royal, while also making a (sizable) donation to charity.