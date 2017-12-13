All Sections
    Meghan Markle's Strathberry Leather Bag Is Being Auctioned For Charity

    eBay has never looked so good.

    13/12/2017 16:49 GMT

    The nano tote Meghan Markle wore to the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair is up for auction.

    When Markle stepped out in Nottingham with Prince Harry on 1 December, her adorable burgundy Strathberry bag sold out within 11 minutes of being spotted on her arm.

    Now, one lucky fan will have the chance to own one just like the future royal, while also making a (sizable) donation to charity.  

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

    The British brand is using the last example of this bag n their possession to raise money for the very cause Markle was supporting: HIV and Aids charity the Terrence Higgins Trust.

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

    The eBay auction closes on Sunday 17 December. 

