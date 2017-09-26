All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    26/09/2017 15:42 BST

    Meghan Markle's Style: 10 Times Her Outfit Was The Epitome Of Modern Elegance

    Queen of style 🙌

    Meghan Markle is more substance than style with her charity work and focus on women’s rights, but that hasn’t stopped her from having the same impact on fashion as the ‘Duchess of Cambridge effect’.

    The ‘Suits’ actress is a passionate humanitarian who uses her platform to shine a spotlight on important issues, a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada and an advocate working for UN Women

    Whether she is attending the CFDA awards or a fundraising gala for one of the causes she supports, the LA-born actress always looks the part. 

    And the public agrees: the burgundy dress she wore to the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on 23 September sold out within 24 hours. 

    Take a look at her winning looks for total brains x beauty #goals. 

    Effortless Grace

    Markle looks particularly fetching in this striking long day dress with a sweetheart neckline. Red is a great colour on anyone, especially Duchesses...

    Ray Tamarra via Getty Images
    Entering the 'Today Show' taping at NBC Rockefeller Centre Studios. 

    Casual Elegance

    The stripes trend is not going anywhere any time soon. In fact, it’s a staple of casual elegance, as demonstrated by Ms Markle. 

    Ray Tamarra via Getty Images
    Leaving the 'Today Show' taping at the NBC Rockefeller centre on 14 July 2016.

    Polished Daywear

    There’s nothing like being able to throw on a cute dress, grab that trusty handbag and slip into a pair of pumps to head out. Markle looks like she’s got that down.

    Ray Tamarra via Getty Images
    Leaving the 'Today Show' taping on 13 July, 2016.

    Minimal Sophistication

    This paired-back look is perfection, showing that subtlety is an art. 

    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the World Vision event in Toronto, 22 March 2016.

    Modern Decadence

    The fabric of this dress is so opulent, yet its minimal cut and shape ensures it’s understated enough to remain elegant. 

    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    Attending ELLE's 6th Annual Women In Television Dinner.

    Smart Attire

    Markle wore this look when she attended an AOL Build event in New York. Another workwear inspo look to add to our Pinterest boards. 

    Desiree Navarro via Getty Images
    Discussing her work in 'Suits' during AOL Build in New York, 17 March 2016.

    And can we just zero-in on the old Hollywood beauty look going on here?

    Brad Barket via Getty Images
    At AOL Studios in New York, 17 March 2016.

    Chic Party-Wear

    This shimmering structured mini dress is evidence that party-wear can be elegant and fun. 

    Jim Spellman via Getty Images
    Attending the 12th Annual CFDA/Vogue fashion Fund Awards on 2 November 2015.

    Evening Elegance

    Block colours seem to be Markle’s thing, as she rocks yet another bold look in this stunning cobalt blue dress.

    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Attending the Equinox Yorkville Dinner held at Kasa Moto on 23 November 2015. 

    Off-Duty Style 

    Aside from the internet getting into a tizzy about Markle’s shirt being called The Husband (eye-roll), the casual look she wore when attending the Invictus games with Prince Harry is classic off-duty attire every gal needs in their wardrobe. Stat.

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    With boyfriend Prince Harry at the wheelchair tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games in Toronto, 25 September 2017.

    For Good Measure 

    In the autumn of 2015, Meghan Markle created a collection for Canadian high-street brand Reitmans and shared a pic on Instagram. Of course she slayed. 

    A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity StyleMeghan Markle

    Conversations