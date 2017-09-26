Meghan Markle is more substance than style with her charity work and focus on women’s rights, but that hasn’t stopped her from having the same impact on fashion as the ‘Duchess of Cambridge effect’.

The ‘Suits’ actress is a passionate humanitarian who uses her platform to shine a spotlight on important issues, a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada and an advocate working for UN Women.

Whether she is attending the CFDA awards or a fundraising gala for one of the causes she supports, the LA-born actress always looks the part.

And the public agrees: the burgundy dress she wore to the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on 23 September sold out within 24 hours.

Take a look at her winning looks for total brains x beauty #goals.

Effortless Grace

Markle looks particularly fetching in this striking long day dress with a sweetheart neckline. Red is a great colour on anyone, especially Duchesses...