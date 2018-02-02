Meghan Markle Wears Navy Trouser Suit, Teaching Us All A Lesson In Power Dressing

Future royal Meghan Markle made the ultimate power dressing statement in a sharp navy blue trouser suit on Thursday evening.

The 36-year-old paired the Alexander McQueen jacket and trousers with a white ruffle blouse, clutch bag and simple black heeled pumps. Even her umbrella is stylish.

The look is a bold, yet refreshing step away from the typical ball gown we’ve come to expect from royal engagements.