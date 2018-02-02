Meghan Markle Wears Navy Trouser Suit, Teaching Us All A Lesson In Power Dressing

Future royal Meghan Markle made the ultimate power dressing statement in a sharp navy blue trouser suit on Thursday evening.
The 36-year-old paired the Alexander McQueen jacket and trousers with a white ruffle blouse, clutch bag and simple black heeled pumps. Even her umbrella is stylish.
The look is a bold, yet refreshing step away from the typical ball gown we’ve come to expect from royal engagements.
Markle and future husband Prince Harry were attending the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, which highlights and honours servicemen and women.
Harry matched his fiancee’s attire in a royal blue trouser suit with lace up brogues.
There is much excitement about Markle’s future wardrobe choices and this is certainly a statement.
We can’t wait to see whether she continues to push sartorial boundaries in the future.