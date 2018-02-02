All Sections
    02/02/2018 12:20 GMT

    Meghan Markle Wears Navy Trouser Suit, Teaching Us All A Lesson In Power Dressing

    The royal trouser suit everyone is going to want to wear.

    Future royal Meghan Markle made the ultimate power dressing statement in a sharp navy blue trouser suit on Thursday evening. 

    The 36-year-old paired the Alexander McQueen jacket and trousers with a white ruffle blouse, clutch bag and simple black heeled pumps. Even her umbrella is stylish.

    The look is a bold, yet refreshing step away from the typical ball gown we’ve come to expect from royal engagements.

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

    Markle and future husband Prince Harry were attending the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, which highlights and honours servicemen and women.

    Harry matched his fiancee’s attire in a royal blue trouser suit with lace up brogues.  

    Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images

    There is much excitement about Markle’s future wardrobe choices and this is certainly a statement.

    We can’t wait to see whether she continues to push sartorial boundaries in the future. 

