Meghan Markle wore a Burberry tartan coat as she arrived in Edinburgh for a public engagement with Prince Harry today, beginning at the city’s castle.
The outing, which marks the start of their first official joint visit to Scotland, is part of a schedule of events in the run-up to the royal wedding on 19 May.
The couple were greeted by crowds waiting in the rain for them to arrive at the Esplanade.
Markle chose the Burberry tartan overcoat, presumably as a nod to the Scottish origins of the print, which retails for £1,995.
And she hit the nail on the head, as she matched a regimental pony the couple were introduced to during the visit.
The actress was also wearing a crossbody bag and wide-legged black trousers from Veronica Beard, similar to those worn at their first public appearance of 2018 at Reprezent Radio in Brixton, London.
Earlier today Burberry announced that as part of Christopher Bailey’s departure from the brand they are launching an LGBTQ rainbow check, which the label refers to as an “emblem for optimism and inclusiveness”. It will be shown for the first time on Saturday at the brand’s London Fashion Week show.
The couple will later watch the ‘one o’clock gun’ being fired and then visit social enterprise cafe, Social Bite, a cafe that helps Edinburgh’s homeless population and was previously visited by George Clooney.
Markle’s Burberry coat was still available to buy at the time of writing and if you fancy trying a simmlar look we’ve also rounded up some more affordable tartan and checked options from the high street and online.
Yesterday the couple revealed that their wedding is to include a carriage ride through Windsor town so that spectators can “come together and enjoy the atmosphere of this special day”.
In a series of Tweets on Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple would marry at midday at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.