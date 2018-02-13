All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    13/02/2018 13:02 GMT | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Meghan Markle Wears Burberry Tartan Coat On Day Trip To Edinburgh With Prince Harry

    Markle's coat is still available to buy, plus high street versions too.

    Meghan Markle wore a Burberry tartan coat as she arrived in Edinburgh for a public engagement with Prince Harry today, beginning at the city’s castle.

    The outing, which marks the start of their first official joint visit to Scotland, is part of a schedule of events in the run-up to the royal wedding on 19 May. 

    The couple were greeted by crowds waiting in the rain for them to arrive at the Esplanade. 

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

    Markle chose the Burberry tartan overcoat, presumably as a nod to the Scottish origins of the print, which retails for £1,995.

    And she hit the nail on the head, as she matched a regimental pony the couple were introduced to during the visit. 

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

    The actress was also wearing a crossbody bag and wide-legged black trousers from Veronica Beard, similar to those worn at their first public appearance of 2018 at Reprezent Radio in Brixton, London.

    Earlier today Burberry announced that as part of Christopher Bailey’s departure from the brand they are launching an LGBTQ rainbow check, which the label refers to as an “emblem for optimism and inclusiveness”. It will be shown for the first time on Saturday at the brand’s London Fashion Week show. 

    Related...

    The couple will later watch the ‘one o’clock gun’ being fired and then visit social enterprise cafe, Social Bite, a cafe that helps Edinburgh’s homeless population and was previously visited by George Clooney.

    Markle’s Burberry coat was still available to buy at the time of writing and if you fancy trying a simmlar look we’ve also rounded up some more affordable  tartan and checked options from the high street and online.

    Yesterday the couple revealed that their wedding is to include a carriage ride through Windsor town so that spectators can “come together and enjoy the atmosphere of this special day”.

    In a series of Tweets on Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple would marry at midday at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity StyleshoppingPrince HarryMeghan MarkleBurberryedinburghroyal wedding 2018coats

    Conversations