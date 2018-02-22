Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Suspicious Substance Scare Treated As Racist Hate Crime

A letter containing a white powder feared to be toxic that was sent to Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace is being treated as a racist hate crime, Scotland Yard has said.
The Met is investigating the letter, which was also addressed to her husband-to-be, Prince Harry, and contained a racist message.
The Evening Standard said the letter was intercepted before it reached the couple who are due to marry on May 19.
Officers from the Met’s counter-terrorism command were called in after the letter was received at St James’s Palace, for sorting, on February 12, the Standard said.
The power was found to be harmless.
The Met confirmed in a statement to the Guardian: “Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package, and it is being treated as a racist hate crime.”
“The matter is being investigated by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.”
Markle is from a mixed-race background. No arrests have been made.
A day after the letter was intercepted at St James’s Palace a package containing white powder was sent to Parliament, reportedly addressed to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.
It was also found to be harmless.
The Standard said police are investigating if the incidents are linked.
Harry in Meghan are due to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.