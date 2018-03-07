The Birmingham Group Championing Girls In STEM That's Won Over Meghan Markle

PA Wire/PA Images Meghan Markle will make her first visit to Birmingham on International Women's Day

Meghan Markle will tomorrow spend her first official visit to Birmingham celebrating International Women’s Day, as she continues to champion female empowerment. Joined by her fiancé Prince Harry, the 36-year-old actress will travel to the city on Thursday for an event hosted by the Stemettes, which encourages girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). Meghan’s appearance at the organisation’s event - the latest leg of her and Prince Harry’s pre-wedding UK tour - comes after the former UN women’s ambassador last month told crowds there has been “no better time” to empower women, calling on people to “help support them”.

Our visit to Birmingham this week comes on International Women's Day @ Millennium Point. Inspiring the next generation of young women to pursue careers in Science, Tech, Engineering and Maths and sharing the experience with a visit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/EvwpoLFnU4 — Stemettes 💙 ★ # + (@Stemettes) March 5, 2018

Women have long lagged behind men in the STEM workforce, leading to Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, who was 11 when she became the youngest girl to ever pass A Level computing, to establish the Stemettes. Although women currently make up less than a quarter of the UK’s STEM workforce, the group has now has now worked with 17,500 young people through its mentoring programmes, industry visits and public gatherings. Jastina, now a 25-year-old engineer, believes she would have struggled to secure a job in tech without the Stemettes. “I had no idea that the STEM fields were male-dominated before I started university,” she said. “I got questioned a lot throughout my education. I would be asked: ‘Maths is challenging - are you sure?’ “Not having support was tough, but it made me work even harder.”

Stemettes Jastina is one of 17,500 young people Stemettes has helped break into STEM industries