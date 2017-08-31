Step aside Jeremy Meeks, there’s a new hot mugshot guy taking the fashion world by storm.

Mekhi Alante Lucky is a 20-year-old felon from North Carolina who’s just signed a modelling contract.

His mugshot was released to the public and the internet went wild over his good looks, especially those striking eyes. (One is blue, one is brown. Swoon.)

A post shared by Ahmad Barber (@ahmadbarber) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

The handsome youth has a considerable number of prior convictions - including car theft and assault on a female.

But the life-changing mugshot was the result of his arrest in April 2016 for speeding and driving a stolen vehicle.

A post shared by Demanti (@demantistclaire) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Felon scouting is becoming a bit of a trend for the fashion industry. Jeremy Meeks was among the first to go viral for his striking mugshot in 2014.

Here’s hoping Lucky will use this opportunity to turn his life around.

It seems the world of Instagram is certainly rooting for him.