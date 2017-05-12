Mel and Sue have reportedly bagged their most high-profile BBC gig since stepping down as hosts of ‘Great British Bake Off’ last year.
After it was revealed last summer that ‘Bake Off’ was making the jump to Channel 4, it didn’t take Mel and Sue long to confirm that they would be remaining loyal to the BBC, and not sticking with the show when it moved.
Since then, they’ve fronted ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’, but it’s now been reported that the comedy duo is being “lined up” for an even bigger job, taking over at the helm of ‘The Generation Game’ when it returns to our screens.
According to The Sun, the pair bagged the gig as part of a “package” offered to them by the BBC in a bid to keep them on side, after Miranda Hart reportedly dropped out of a planned reboot in 2015.
An insider told the newspaper: “Mel and Sue are seen as exactly what this classic show needs. They were seen as a perfect replacement.”
‘The Generation Game’ launched in 1971 with Sir Bruce Forsyth and went on to be hosted by Larry Grayson and Jim Davidson, making Mel and Sue the first female presenters of the iconic show.
Mel and Sue had initially been tipped to front a week’s worth of shows on ITV’s ill-fated project ‘The Nightly Show’ earlier this year, though they later revealed that they’d been unable to make their schedules work.
Meanwhile, the first official photo of the new ‘Bake Off’ team was shared online in April, with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig taking over presenting duties on Channel 4.