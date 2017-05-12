Mel and Sue have reportedly bagged their most high-profile BBC gig since stepping down as hosts of ‘Great British Bake Off’ last year.

After it was revealed last summer that ‘Bake Off’ was making the jump to Channel 4, it didn’t take Mel and Sue long to confirm that they would be remaining loyal to the BBC, and not sticking with the show when it moved.

Since then, they’ve fronted ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’, but it’s now been reported that the comedy duo is being “lined up” for an even bigger job, taking over at the helm of ‘The Generation Game’ when it returns to our screens.