Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are reportedly set to star in their own sitcom.

The pair were offered their own show as part of a deal to stay at the BBC, after Channel 4 poached ‘Bake Off’ last year.

The comedy duo are writing the scripts and are also likely to star in the brand new series as part of a package to keep them at the Beeb.