Mel and Sue have expressed their excitement after being confirmed as the hosts of a new reboot of ‘The Generation Game’.
The duo have landed their most high-profile BBC job since stepping down as hosts of ‘Great British Bake Off’ last year, with a four-episode run of ‘The Generation Game’ set to air in the near future.
As with the original series, the Saturday night show will pit families against one another in a string of performance-based tasks, before facing the infamous conveyor belt, in which they’d have to memorise an array of prizes.
Mel and Sue will be joined on the show by a string of celebrity judges, who will be announced in due course.
In a joint statement, the pair said: “It’s a cuddly toy, it’s a toaster, it’s a circular power saw, no it’s MEL AND SUE DOING ‘THE GENERATION GAME’! We can’t believe it, we are so excited!”
Rumours first began circulating that Mel and Sue would be fronting a new series of ‘The Generation Game’ in May, with The Sun claiming it was offered to them by BBC as part of a “package” to keep them on side, after Miranda Hart reportedly dropped out of a planned reboot in 2015.
Since stepping down from ‘Bake Off’ out of loyalty to the BBC last summer, when it was revealed that Love Productions had sold the show to Channel 4, they’ve also fronted the most recent series of ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’.
‘The Generation Game’ launched in 1971 with Sir Bruce Forsyth and went on to be hosted by Larry Grayson and Jim Davidson, making Mel and Sue the first female presenters of the iconic show.