Mel and Sue have expressed their excitement after being confirmed as the hosts of a new reboot of ‘The Generation Game’.

The duo have landed their most high-profile BBC job since stepping down as hosts of ‘Great British Bake Off’ last year, with a four-episode run of ‘The Generation Game’ set to air in the near future.

As with the original series, the Saturday night show will pit families against one another in a string of performance-based tasks, before facing the infamous conveyor belt, in which they’d have to memorise an array of prizes.