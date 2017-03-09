‘The Nightly Show’ has been dealt another blow, with Mel and Sue having to turn down an offer to present a week’s worth of shows.

It was recently claimed that ITV bosses had been hoping to rope in former ‘Great British Bake Off’ hosts Mel and Sue in a bid to boost viewing figures, although it has now been confirmed that they were unable to make the deal work, due to the pair’s hectic schedule.

But while reports in The Sun on Thursday (9 March) suggested that the pair had got “cold feet” after seeing the reception to David Walliams and John Bishop’s stints, a ‘Nightly Show’ spokesperson insisted to HuffPost UK that this was not the case.