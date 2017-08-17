Mel B is no stranger to fierce looks. She was, after all, Scary Spice.
But the outfit she wore when attending the live show of America’s Got Talent on 15 August belongs in another realm altogether.
As far as the nakedness-and-sparkles combo is concerned, we’ve had our fair share this week with Kim KW donning a similar(ish) ensemble.
We get it: sheer is in and sparkles are currently the main squeeze of our favourite divas.
And, we have to admit, Mel B looks incredible from head to - torso.
The bejewlled detailing of her neckline is delish.
And her hair and makeup? Divine.
But B’s lady garden seems to be represented by the tail of a very small diamante peacock.
Mel B spoke to Extra about what inspired her to make such a bold style statement.
“It’s all about how you feel, and I just thought, ‘I want to be covered, but really not,’” she said.
And that is why the nearly-naked trend is here to stay.
America’s Got Talent airs on truTV in the UK every Tuesday.