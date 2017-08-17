All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    17/08/2017 10:19 BST | Updated 17/08/2017 11:15 BST

    Mel B's Nearly-Naked Jumpsuit For 'America's Got Talent' Is Giving Us Marvel Vibes

    Extra x extra.

    Mel B is no stranger to fierce looks. She was, after all, Scary Spice.

    But the outfit she wore when attending the live show of America’s Got Talent on 15 August belongs in another realm altogether.

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    As far as the nakedness-and-sparkles combo is concerned, we’ve had our fair share this week with Kim KW donning a similar(ish) ensemble. 

    We get it: sheer is in and sparkles are currently the main squeeze of our favourite divas.

    And, we have to admit, Mel B looks incredible from head to - torso.

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    The bejewlled detailing of her neckline is delish.

    And her hair and makeup? Divine.

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    But B’s lady garden seems to be represented by the tail of a very small diamante peacock. 

    NBC via Getty Images

    Mel B spoke to Extra about what inspired her to make such a bold style statement.

    “It’s all about how you feel, and I just thought, ‘I want to be covered, but really not,’” she said. 

    And that is why the nearly-naked trend is here to stay.

    America’s Got Talent airs on truTV in the UK every Tuesday.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionCelebrity Style Mel BMelanie Brownamerica's got talent

    Conversations