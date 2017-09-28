All Sections
    28/09/2017 08:30 BST | Updated 29/09/2017 08:15 BST

    Mel Brooks Appears On 'The One Show' And Finds It As Baffling As The Rest Of Us

    'This is nuts, I want you to know that.'

    With its - how shall we put this? - eclectic mix of content, ‘The One Show’ is one of the most random shows on TV.

    One minute they can be interviewing a celebrity guest, the next they can be showing a film on pig farming in Norfolk.

    And when Hollywood legend Mel Brooks appeared on the BBC One show on Wednesday (27 September) night, he had a bit of trouble getting his head around the format.

    BBC
    Mel Brooks made a hilarious appearance on 'The One Show'

    After a segment which saw Angelica Bell reunite a woman with her long-lost half-brother, he had the show’s presenters and crew in hysterics when he quipped: “What a crazy show this is.”

    Fellow guest Russell Crowe remarked: “This is kind of like the sponsor’s break where they have to do something serious and they will be back to the frivolity of us shortly.”

    As host Alex Jones tried to get the show back on track, Mel added: “This is nuts, I want you to know that.”

    Following another piece about vending machines (classic ‘One Show’ content right there), host Matt Baker tried to steer the show onto its next item, when Mel asked: “Are we allowed to segue into happiness now?”

    With everyone howling once again, he continued: “You gotta tell me when happy, when sad.”

    Mel’s comedic appearance on the show also tickled viewers at home too:

    ‘The One Show’ airs weeknights at 7pm on BBC One.

    Conversations