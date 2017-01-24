All Sections
    Mel Gibson Becomes Dad For Ninth Time After Girlfriend Rosalind Ross Gives Birth To Baby Boy

    His newborn son's name is unique.

    Mel Gibson is now a dad-of-nine.

    The 61-year-old actor’s girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, gave birth to a baby boy named Lars Gerard Gibson on Saturday 21 January. He weighed 5lbs 5oz.

    “They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable,” a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE.

    “Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy.”

    This is 26-year-old Ross’ first child. 

    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

    Gibson has seven children with his former wife Robyn Moore: Hannah, 36, twins Edward and Christian, 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26, and Thomas, 17.  

    He also has a seven-year-old daughter, Lucia, with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

    In September 2016, it was revealed Gibson and Ross were expecting their first child together.  A friend close to the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE, and said: “Mel and Rose are so excited about the baby. 

    “Mel loves being a dad and he and Rose can’t wait to be parents together.”

    The couple have been dating for two and a half years.

    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
    Conversations