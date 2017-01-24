Mel Gibson is now a dad-of-nine.
The 61-year-old actor’s girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, gave birth to a baby boy named Lars Gerard Gibson on Saturday 21 January. He weighed 5lbs 5oz.
“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable,” a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE.
“Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy.”
This is 26-year-old Ross’ first child.
Gibson has seven children with his former wife Robyn Moore: Hannah, 36, twins Edward and Christian, 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26, and Thomas, 17.
He also has a seven-year-old daughter, Lucia, with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.
In September 2016, it was revealed Gibson and Ross were expecting their first child together. A friend close to the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE, and said: “Mel and Rose are so excited about the baby.
“Mel loves being a dad and he and Rose can’t wait to be parents together.”
The couple have been dating for two and a half years.