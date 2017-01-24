Mel Gibson is now a dad-of-nine.

The 61-year-old actor’s girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, gave birth to a baby boy named Lars Gerard Gibson on Saturday 21 January. He weighed 5lbs 5oz.

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable,” a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE.

“Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy.”

This is 26-year-old Ross’ first child.