Melania Trump Accepts Damages And Apology From Daily Mail Over 'Escort' Allegation

Melania Trump has accepted damages and an apology from Daily Mail and Mail Online publisher Associated Newspapers at the High Court in London over allegations about her work as a professional model.

The newspaper had reported allegations that Mrs Trump once worked as an escort, but later retracted the article, which was published during the US election campaign in 2016.

Mrs Trump filed a $150m (£120m) lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s owner in New York, claiming the article had cost her millions of dollars in potential business.