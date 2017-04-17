We Could Put Melania's Subtle Anthem Hint To Trump On Loop Forever

Donald Trump held his first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday - organised by his wife and First Lady Melania.
But it wasn’t just the entire event she had to manage - eagle-eyed viewers of Trump’s address from the White House balcony spotted her reminding the President to observe the national anthem properly.
The spot - by Twitter user Jordan Uhl - has already been shared hundreds of times.
Monday’s Egg Roll was the first in the Trump White House, with the event dating back 139 years.
Melania’s hint came as the Trumps were joined by a big and very terrifying bunny rabbit during the event.
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK DAILY BRIEF
Newsletter