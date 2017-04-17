We Could Put Melania's Subtle Anthem Hint To Trump On Loop Forever

Donald Trump held his first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday - organised by his wife and First Lady Melania.

But it wasn’t just the entire event she had to manage - eagle-eyed viewers of Trump’s address from the White House balcony spotted her reminding the President to observe the national anthem properly.

The spot - by Twitter user Jordan Uhl - has already been shared hundreds of times.

Monday’s Egg Roll was the first in the Trump White House, with the event dating back 139 years.